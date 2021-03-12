Police arrests Lost Boy who tried to marry minor in Kakuma Refugee Camp

A lost boy who landed in Kenya from the United States of America has been arrested in Kakuma Refugee Camp, a credible source has disclosed to HIJ.

According to the source who asked to remain anonymous since the case is in court said that the lost boy came to Kakuma to conclude his arranged marriage with a 16-year-old girl.

“The man came from the States, landed in Nairobi where he spent few days before proceeding to Kakuma, where he met with the girls relative and guardian to make the final arrangement to have his young wife,” the source said.

The girl who is a student at a school in town, wasn’t happy when her relatives and guardians informed her that the time has come to be married off.

According to the source, the girl ran off after the relatives tried forcing her into the 42-year-old lost boy’s arms.

“She ran off and reported the matter to the nearest police station and the man was summoned and detained to be arraigned in court,” the source said.

The man has been released on bond and is expected to be arraigned in court soon.

The girl is allegedly under the protection of the Kenyan government through child welfare officers.

There have been reports of lost boys traveling from the United States of America to come to East Africa to marry wives, who in most cases are teenagers. A practice, punishable by law.