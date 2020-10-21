Police arrest man carrying gold, $100K in cash enroute to Uganda

About USD105, 000 and two kilograms of crude gold have been seized by Security agencies from the Police department, National Security Service and the Immigration officers at Nimule border on transit to Uganda.

This came immediately after the police in a separate operation arrested 20 people who were supposed to appear in court on Monday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the National Police Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Daniel Justine confirmed that the South Sudanese National was arrested carrying a huge sum of money to Uganda.

He added that according to the initial investigation, he is a mobile money owner but he was supposed to transfer the money through bank transaction instead of that way.

“It seems he was avoiding payment of commissions because he was taking the money across.

So the man is now in the police custody for further investigation,” Daniel added.