Police arrest elderly women for raping 16-year-old in Lakes State

A 16 years old boy has been raped by an elderly mother in Yirol West County, Lakes State last week.

Speaking to media, John Mabor Kok a doctor at Yirol Hospital said the victim is under treatment while the suspect is in police custody.

“Last week, there was a report where a 16-year old boy who was traveling from Juba was raped by an old woman when they slept in Yirol together and in the morning the small boy reported his case to Yirol hospital and we report the case to an NGO who is concern about rape cases,” said Kok.

There have been widespread rape cases across the country in recent months.