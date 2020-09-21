Pics of police stripping naked three students in Bor sparks outrage

Photos circulating online showing the extent of police brutality in South Sudan have grabbed the attention of thousands of South Sudanese around the world.

Photos of policemen brutally beating up three naked men in Bor have gone viral, sparking outrage online.

One photo shows men in uniform holding clubs and stick and the three young men stood helplessly naked after alleged beating by the police.

According to a source in Bor town, the police officers were ordered by the town’s police commissioner to strip naked and cane the young men.

It’s not known what caused the police to strip naked the men, beating them mercilessly.