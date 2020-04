It was a shocking scene yesterday when a woman who had been pregnant for about 3 years in Rivers state in Nigeria gave birth to a goat.

According to a Facebook user, Simeon Chukwu, the woman got delivered at Karaka Community Hall in Rumuowha Eneka area of Port Harcourt.

The hopes of family members who were excited that the lady had finally gone into labour were dashed after they were told that she delivered a goat instead of a baby.