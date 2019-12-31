Only 4% of South Sudan population know their HIV status – AIDS commission

Only 467,753 (4%) of the population estimate of 12.3M South Sudanese know their status according to statistics from South Sudan Aids Commission.

According to statics from the United Nations agency tasked with fighting HIV (UNAIDS), nearly 200,000 people were living with the HIV virus in South Sudan in 2018, with a prevalence rate of 1.6 percent.

Sophia Mukasa, UNAIDs South Sudan Country Director, said ignorance about the HIV virus coupled with low awareness is contributing to new HIV infections in the country.

“Only 35 out of 100 people know their HIV status in South Sudan. So we are far behind,” said Musaka.