BREAKING: Oil spill sparks deadly fire in Ruweng State [PHOTOS]

News reaching our news desk alleges that there is a deadly fire currently being battled at El Toor oil facility/Athony in Ruweng State.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the fire was sparked when GPOC wielders were working near an oil pond.

“Some workers were working for welding near crude oil pond then the fire started,” a source who preferred anonymity said.

Hundreds of people in the state have reported health issues including breathing difficulty, birth deformations among other strange illnesses.