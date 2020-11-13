No government jobs for citizens with dual citizenship – National Dialogue delegates suggest

Delegates at the ongoing national dialogue conference have proposed a policy that would prevent holders of dual citizenship from occupying any constitutional post in South Sudan.

Dual citizenship — or dual nationality — means being a citizen of two countries simultaneously and sharing the rights and responsibilities of the citizens in each country.

The proposal to deny these rights to dual citizens came up during discussions on ethnic diversity.

One of the groups tasked with the topic proposed that those who hold dual citizenship should not be appointed ministers, or into crucial positions in the country.

“People who hold dual citizenship should not be recruited and appointed to constitutional positions. Not only constitutional positions but also diplomatic missions and organized forces,” Philip Aguer, former governor of Jonglei State, read out the group’s recommendation.

However, the deputy rapporteur of the national dialogue initiative, Dr. Francis Mading Deng seems not to agree with the proposal.

via Eye Radio