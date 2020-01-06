Nightmare for guests as bed bugs invade Hai Sora Hotels

Many guests lodging at Hai Sora hotels have complained of having sleepless nights from the bloodsucking bed bugs.

The dreaded insect menace at most of Hai Sora hotels is not a new thing, according to some hotel guests who spoke to HIJ.

“This issue has been recurrent. Last year there were bed bugs in this hotel but after the owner fumigated the hotel, it’s like they were gone for a while but now the insects are back,” one hotel guest told HIJ.

In Juba, they appear to have increased in numbers and are causing havoc to the residents as they are spreading to people’s homes. The insects get carried to homes by those who spend nights at hotels over the weekend. “The numbers are not many, but we are keeping watch of the situation,” another hotel guest who didn’t want to be named told HIJ.

The insects are usually predominant after rainy seasons, which provide conducive conditions for the insect to thrive. Bed bugs are a type of insect that feeds on human blood, often at night. Their bites can result in several health impacts, including skin rashes, psychological effects, and allergic symptoms.

Bed bug bites may lead to skin changes ranging from invisible to small areas of redness to prominent blisters. The ideal environment for bed bugs would be a place where food is always available, and the temperature is always between 65° and 85° F.

The bedroom of most homes provides this ideal environment. Under these conditions, a female bed bug can lay between one and five eggs every day. Because bed bugs feed on the blood of humans and animals, they prefer temperatures around 70-80℉, and it is in this temperature range that they can successfully (and quickly) reproduce and progress through growth stages.

Both extreme heat and cold can be used to kill bed bugs, but the temperatures must be intense to have an effect.