" /> Netherlands donates $3 million for Abyei

The Kingdom of the Netherlands has donated 3 million US Dollars to support stability and facilitate conflict resolution in the Abyei Administrative Area.

The money will be channeled through the International Organization for Migration – the IOM, over a three-year period to strengthen its focus on building resilience, promoting peaceful coexistence, and improving local governance mechanisms among communities and internally displaced persons.

While signing the partnership agreement with the IOM in Juba today, the Dutch Ambassador to South Sudan, Janet Alberda said recent events show the urgency of supporting peace and stability in the contested area.

The donation comes days after a deadly attack by gunmen on Kolom village in Abyei left more than 30 people dead.