" /> BREAKING: NBA Star, Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash, TMZ reports

NBA Star, Kobe Bryant died today, Sunday 26 Jan 2020 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, TMZ reports.

Bryant was reportedly in his private helicopter with three other people when it crashed.

Emergency personnel responded when a fire broke out.

No one on board the helicopter survived, according to TMZ Sports.

Kobe has famously used a helicopter to travel for years — dating back to when he played for the Lakers. He was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.

KB is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.