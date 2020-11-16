National Dialogue delegates want South Sudan to return to more than 32 states

The national dialogue conference has endorsed a federal system of governance with a return to more than 32 states.

This was during the deliberations on the final resolutions today [Monday] where several resolutions were announced.

The delegates adopted a federal structure of governance consisting of federal and state levels of government.

It resolved that state governments shall have administrative and political autonomy from the federal government.

Abraham Awolich who is a member of the National Dialogue steering committee, read out the resolutions of the conference.