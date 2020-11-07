National Dialogue Conference approves term limits for presidency

The National Dialogue Conference has unanimously adopted a resolution that will pave way for a presidential system of 2 terms limit.

Each term will be 5 years.

The conference also approved a federal system of governance.

The national conference commenced in Juba on Tuesday under the theme: “Come lets dialogue, come let’s heal our nation.” More than 500 representatives of various communities and political parties are participating in the 14-day conference.

President Salva Kiir launched the dialogue initiative in 2017 to unite, reconcile and project the country’s future.