National Dialogue Conference approves term limits for presidency
The National Dialogue Conference has unanimously adopted a resolution that will pave way for a presidential system of 2 terms limit.
Each term will be 5 years.
The conference also approved a federal system of governance.
The national conference commenced in Juba on Tuesday under the theme: “Come lets dialogue, come let’s heal our nation.” More than 500 representatives of various communities and political parties are participating in the 14-day conference.
President Salva Kiir launched the dialogue initiative in 2017 to unite, reconcile and project the country’s future.
