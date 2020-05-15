" /> Names of the new members of COVID-19 Taskforce formed by President Kiir

President Kiir has dissolved and reconstituted the High-level Taskforce on COVID-19.

The committee which he headed as the chairperson and FVP Riek Machar as the deputy chairperson will now be headed by VP for Service Cluster Hussein Abdelbagi as the Chairperson and Health Minister Elizabeth Achuei as the secretary.

The membership of the committee include undersecretaries from various ministries. The High-level Taskforce will have 14 members as follows:

1. Vice President For Service Cluster – Hussein Abdelbagi – Chairperson

2. Minister of Health – Secretary

3. Secretary-General of the Government – Member

4. Undersecretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Member

5.First Undersecretary, Ministry of Finance – Member

6. Undersecretary, Ministry of Health – Member

7. Undersecretary, Ministry of Justice – Member

8. Undersecretary, Ministry of Trade – Member

9. First Deputy Governor of Bank of South Sudan – Member

10. Chief of Defense Force – SSPDF – Member

11. Inspector-General of Police – Member

12. Director-General of Internal Security Bureau – Member

13. CEO of Civil Aviation Authority – Member

14. An epidemiologist from South Sudan Medical Doctors Association – Member