Nairobi-based musician Natty P to launch new record label

Nairobi based South Sudanese musician Natty P has introduced his own music record label to support and discover upcoming South Sudanese talents living in Kenya.

According to the singer, his record label will provide opportunities to upcoming musicians.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, Natty revealed that he has set up everything to launch his music record label named Elevate Records.

“Soon after covid, we will be launching Elevate Records officially; expect great performances from the artists that already recorded their singles with us, ” Natty shared on the social media page.

According to him, the record label will contribute to the South Sudan music industry.