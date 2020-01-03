Musician WJ survives car accident with minor injuries.

Popular South Sudanese musician Wanlok James aka WJ De King with fellow Lokwilili singer Dollar Bill survived a car accident yesterday while they were traveling from the West Nile District of Koboko in Uganda to South Sudan.

The accident happened in the afternoon, 2nd January 2020 along Yombe Moyo highway.

The two were with their aides Saki Juma, traveling in a Mark 2, crashed and rolled their car.

According to the artist, the driver who is their aides reportedly lost control and the car veered off the road before overturning several times.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities as all the occupants on the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

WJ told Eye Radio last evening that he was not injured but needed to see a doctor first.

“If it wasn’t the power of God we wouldn’t have come alive from this accident, this happened on my way back to Juba after my show in Koboko district in Uganda at Blue dove Hotel, thank God we are all alive no serious injuries.” Siad WJ

He traveled along with Dollar Bill – an artist under the Lokwilili kingdom.

While in the west Nile Districts of Koboko WJ put up a trilling performance on the New Year eve and shared stage with a Ugandan veteran artist Aziz Azion.

According to sources from rock star record and promotion, the vocalist and self-styled living legend will arrived Juba today.

By: Okot Emmanuel