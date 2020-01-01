MTN rolls out ‘Free Facebook’

MTN has rolled out a free Facebook access deal that enables social media users to engage on the platform without data charges.

The rollout announced today on social media will see thousands using Facebook even after someone runs out of data bundles.

The service will be available only for Android users. I guess MTN thinks Iphone users have the money for data bundles afterall.

Free Facebook is a service that allows you access your Facebook accounts and Messenger for FREE (zero data balance) via mobile app or web browser within a daily Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

With the MTN free Basic, customers with newly created and/or existing Facebook accounts will be able to enjoy the following features:

With MTN Free Basics, you can:

View/change profile picture

Update Facebook status

Comment/write on your friend’s wall

Search Friends on Facebook Add new friends

Browse through Facebook

Send/receive videos, pictures (Not available to existing Facebook account users)

Open external links (Not available to existing Facebook account users)

Facebook Messenger

Free Basics

Free Basics allows you to access Facebook and a set of websites for FREE, on your mobile phone. The websites are accessible via a special URL within a daily Fair Usage Policy (FUP), the variety of websites include communication, learning, sports and entertainment, news and weather, jobs, health and safety, and many more.

What are the Features available on Free Basics?

With MTN Free Basics, you can:

Update your Facebook status

Comment/write on your friend’s wall

View/change profile picture

Send and receive videos, pictures, and text (text only mode available to existing Facebook account users)

Search Friends on Facebook

Add new friends

Browse through Facebook

Browse through other websites such as AccuWeather, Ask a Doctor by Kangpe, BabyCenter, BBC News, Bing, Jobberman, Messenger, Nairaland Forum, Nigeria Galleria, Nigeria News Naij.com, Pass.ng, SuperSport, VConnect, Wikipedia, and many more.

How to Access Free Basics Feature:

You can access the Free Basics by downloading and installing the Free Basics App from your app store to your phone or entering this web address: https://0.freebasics.com on your browser.