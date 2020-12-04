MTN launches 4G mobile network

MTN South Sudan has officially launched a 4G Network alongside Ayoba Application to strengthen the speed of data and latency to MTN customers while maintaining superior voice quality.

The Ayoba Application is a free instant messaging app for mobile phones to securely send and receive text messages, voice messages, videos, images and other files.

Speaking during the event, Gordian Kyomukama, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN South Sudan said that the absence of the 4G in the Network system in the country was a concern and that is why they sacrificed to deliver it as promised two years ago to extend the boundaries of their network, restore sites that were shut down and upgrade the network from 2G to the currently launched 4G network.

“Today, we are launching the 4G network with a commitment to provide 100 % 4G coverage towards the end of the year as well as extending it upcountry next year. Whatever plans we have here in Juba, we always try to extend them further to the remote areas because everyone deserves to benefit from the modern systems of technology,” Kyomukama said.

Kyomukama also said that MTN is in the business of connecting people and is committed to the development of the Information and Communication Technology industry in the country and much aspire to lift their network market in South Sudan to feature in the world’s modern technology.

He added that the 4G is praised for the high data speed, low latency, low radioactivity and high spectrum efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Director General of National Communication Authority (NCA) Napoleon Adok congratulated MTN’s effort for the great step but urged them to also extend their services to the rest of the states and remote areas.

“4G is good and we will enjoy it here in Juba but it will be meaningless if we don’t work very hard to extend it to other states for the rest of the people especially students and youths who are in the remote areas,” Adok urged.

“MTN also need to address the subscribers’ concerns because customers are complaining every now and then about their bundles disappearing without explanation and airtime being used up without their concern. I would like to see users’ education being given priority by MTN because most of the people acquiring smart phones have little knowledge of what happens behind their phones and to enable MTN to gain more trust,” he added.

Adok added that NCA prioritize connectivity in the country and are pushing to bring on more cables and fiber optics to give alternative roots as connectivity is now coming through East Africa.

MTN and Zain are the only Mobile Network operators in South Sudan after the closer of Gemtel and Vivacell some years ago.