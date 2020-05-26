MP: Generals loyal to VP Riek, Taban Deng behind ongoing massacre in Ruweng

A Member of Parliament from Ruweng has said the ongoing raids and massacre of civilians in Ruweng Administrative Area is being directed by generals loyal to First Vice President Dr Riek Machar and Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

Armed elements identified as members of SPLA-IO, SSPDF and untrained armed Bul Nuer youth have been raiding and killing civilians in Abiemnhom over the last two days. They attacked, Ngeer, Miorcigiu, Buga da Angau, Kuook, Biobok, Toch and Kuet on the 25th and the fighting has been ongoing.

Ayen Mijok Kiir said the two generals are under the direct command of Angelina Jany Teny, the Minister of Defence and the wife of FVP Dr Riek. Ayen Mijok said the two generals in command of the Nuer forces are Malek Musa Malek and Carlo Kuol.

Malek Musa Malek is a Brigadier General in the SPLA-IO. He is a former a police officer before he defected in 2013. The second officer Ayen accused is Major General Carlo Kuol who is the deputy commander of Division 4.

Carlo Kuol is a former commissioner of Mayom County who has rebelled and defected numerous times. He rejoined the national army as part of Taban Deng Gai’s forces in 2016.

Ayen Mijok said the two officers should be held accountable for the bloodshed.

Copyright (c) 2020 The National Courier