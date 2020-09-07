Motorists not to pay fines unless directed by a court

The Director-General of Traffic Police has reminded motorists not to pay fines to traffic police officers until decided by a court of law.

A new directive issued yesterday states it is illegal to hand over money to an officer on duty without a court directive.

This applies to those charged with offenses such as driving tinted glass vehicles and using expired logbooks.

According to Major-General Kon John Akot, vehicles with tinted glasses should only be detained unless the owner has permission to use them.

He directed that expired licenses or logbooks shall be withdrawn from the owners.

Akot further advised traffic police officers to detain anyone found selling a black sticker for tined vehicles.

The letter, dated September 6, 2020, and signed by Maj.Gen. Kon John Akot said it will now be a requirement to “open a case against the people who are still violating rules and regulations of traffic after the detention of their properties.”

Eye Radio