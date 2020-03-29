" /> FIGHTING COVID-19: Miss Universities South Sudan donates masks, gloves, sanitizers to homeless kids

Homeless street kids in Juba today become the first beneficiary of an initiative by Miss Universities South Sudan helping to fight and prevent Covid-19 disease in South Sudan.

Asunta Akon, crowned last year the Miss South Sudan Universities which lobbies for child rights including issues of child welfare and abuse, has offered preventive measures to homeless children against coronavirus.

Akon and Miss Universities South Sudan management yesterday took to streets in Juba rounding up a number of homeless kids to distribute sanitary products to them.

While speaking to HiJ, Akon said children are vulnerable to infections “yet no specific preventive measures have been taken to protect them”.

“We have started this today hoping that other stakeholders will join us and help these venerable children get food, masks, gloves, sanitisers and any other basic needs they may have,” Akon said.

She also urged South Sudanese to be supportive of one another at these hard times.

“Support one another like before …quarantining ourselves doesn’t mean stay away from knowing how ur friends and family are doing And above all…we should follow the protocols… taking precautions so that we can overcome this tough situation,” she said.

South Sudan has been listed as high-risk.