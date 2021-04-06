Miraya FM Chief’s ‘You guys are stupid and don’t know anything’ statement angered local staff

A statement by Miraya FM Chief has turned head at the station. He made verbal comments that the local staff working at Miraya FM deemed demeaning.

A source with knowledge of the incident said that Ratomir Petrovic, a foreign national who heads Miraya FM station, said that, “You guys [refering to South Sudanese staffs] are stupid and don’t know anything because you can’t learn and won’t run your own country, that’s why we are here.”

The statement didn’t go well with local staff at the station.

According to sources, the local staff wrote a letter to the chief stating their concerns and grievances.

But we’re shocked when the chief instead decided to go nuts and started cursing and calling the staff names.

In a letter seen by HIJ, the staff were demanding better working conditions and a better working relationship with the chief.