" /> Minister of Finance allocates SSP 4million monthly for his expenses, gives SSP 30 million to cover his son burial cost

Leaked documents from the Ministry of Finance show the Minister of Finance Salvatore Garang Mabiordit has been given SSP 30,000,000 (thirty million South Sudanese Pounds) in assistance to cover the cost of his son’s funeral and in another leaked document show that the Minister of Finance Salvatore Garang Mabior will be paid SSP 4,000,000 (Four Million South Sudanese Pounds only) every month.

Salvatore’s son passed away on the 4th of May. The Director General of the Ministry of Finance, Silvano Malith Jal wrote to the Undersecretary of the Ministry to request the money on the 5th of May.

“I am requesting your good authority seeking approval and payment of sum (thirty million South Sudanese Pounds only), in order to cover the entire cost of funeral.

The request was approved on the 6th of May 2020.