At 29-year-old, Mary Yar is the youngest South Sudanese bishop.

Rev. Mary who hails from Jonglei State was ordained this week by Bishop of Bor Diocese, Rev. Ruben Akurdit Ngong.

Many members of Bor diocese believe that Akurdit was right ordaining Yar.

“But don’t be fooled—Yar may be young, but she sure has a lot of experience and knowledge––so much so that the Akurdit entrusted her with such an important role,” one member said.