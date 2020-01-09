Meet South Sudanese vlogger with over 1 million subscribers on Youtube

Twenty-eight-year-old Nyma Tang made a name for herself on YouTube with her hit series “The Darkest Shade.”

Nyma Tang is the only South Sudanese with such huge followers on the internet. She has 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

In 2017, Tang, 28, launched her YouTube series “The Darkest Shade,” where she tests the darkest version of any given brand’s products. Though simple in its idea, the series immediately took off. That’s because Tang, who now lives in Dallas, Texas, speaks for a demographic that the beauty industry has struggled to cater to, despite recent efforts by makeup brands to diversify the ranges. Her series is a direct answer to brands that don’t consider the inclusivity of all shades in their makeup.

In 2018, she won the 10th annual Shorty Awards in Best in Beauty.

Watch her most viewed video with 11 million views on Youtube here:



