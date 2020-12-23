Meet Nyanbol, the youngest female South Sudanese PHD holder

Nyanbol Deng Kuol is officially the youngest female PHD holder in South Sudan at age of 28.

The 28-year-old Nyanbol Deng Kuol Arop received her PhD in Cancer from Victoria University, Australia, and was awarded this degree on December 16, 2020.

Dr. Nyabol Deng Kuol Arop is considered one of the youngest woman who have obtained this high degree in the same rare specialty and may be the first woman specializing in cancer and the youngest from south Sudan and among the first to hold a PhD from Abyei.