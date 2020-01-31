" /> Meet Mama Alei, the oldest South Sudanese alive

The oldest person in South Sudan has been found in the country’s Lakes state aged 124.

Some relatives describe her as the oldest person in the world, a claim we could not independently verify.

“Mama Alei Magook Mungu who was born in 1896 in Rumbek is currently the oldest woman on the planet,” one relative claimed. “She is currently 124 years.”

Mungu lives in South Sudan City of Rumbek. She has so far seen her grand grandchildren.

The family asked to “share to let the world knows that South Sudan has got the longest life Expectancy on Earth despite the current civil war.”