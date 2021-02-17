Meet Jidu, South Sudanese rapper to watch in 2021

In January, he dropped his debut EP dubbed "Late Night Feels"

Those that have come across Jidu will undoubtedly elate his works. Be it RAP or R&B, Jidu’s versatility in music will ‘really hit you and you will feel no pain’.

In January, he dropped his debut EP dubbed “Late Night Feels”. In this EP, Jidu emphasizes an R&B theme. Despite the R&B theme, Jidu showcases his talent by flowing with beats that are a stark disparity to the overarching album theme. This is showcased by hits like ‘Get You Alone’, ‘She’s A Boss’ and ‘U Up’ that conveys an afro-pop and dancehall theme.

In this project, the gifted youngster laid out five stages of emotions. This is definitely one of those deliberate projects. Here is the link where you can download, stream and buy the album https://linktr.ee/Jidu

