Meet Hurria Man: Who went from being a bar manager to becoming a state minister

In South Sudan, anything is possible as seen by the recent appointment of Hurria Man to being a state minister.

Hurria Man real name Malual Gabriel Kon, was last week appoint into Jonglei State cabinet.

The presidential decree read on the state television, SSTV made Hurria Man one of the youngest ministers in the state.

He was appointed Minister of Peace-Building under the SPLM-IO ticket.

Hurria Man, a former event Manager at Bossmaan Sound Systems owned by DJ Bossman. He resign in 2019 from his position at Bossmaan under unclear circumstances and was later employed by K2 promotion to work as bar manager at The Space Lounge in Juba.

He later quit the work at the bar to joined SPLM-IO under Riek Machar leadership.