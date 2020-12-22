Meet Africa’s curviest policewoman [Photos]

A young female Ghanaian police officer, Priscilla Serwaa Dufie, who recently went viral on social media, has popped up with new photos.

In the photos, the female Ghanaian police officer, who is also known as Ama Serwaa, showcased her beauty as she gears up to celebrate her birthday.

In the photos, the young officer dazzled in a turquoise blue dress.

The first photo showed Miss Dufie wearing a crown on her head and big earrings as she smiles to the camera while showing off her multi-coloured fingernails.

The second photo had Miss Dufie still in the same dress and crown but seated on the floor with flowers and balloons around.

In the third photo, she was still seated with the flowers and balloons around her.

But this time, she had her face looking into the skies as if to ask God for something.

Sharing the photo, she expressed her excitement for the birthday which fell on Saturday, December 20, 2020.

“I’m soo excited and guess what? I want to share my day with y’all Happy birthday in advance to me,” she said.