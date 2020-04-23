" /> Meet Adhieu Achuil, a South Sudanese student in Kenya making soap, masks for refugees in Kakuma Camp

By now, most people alive know that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected nearly every continent, forced countries into states of emergency, sent individuals into varying levels of quarantine and isolation, and shuttered businesses and schools. But there’s a lesser-known story that also deserves attention: of youth rising up to meet the challenge of this pandemic.

Meet Adhieu Achuil Dhieu, a former South Sudanese refugee and a current student in Kenya making soap and face masks destined for refugees in Kakuma Refugee Camp.

When Adhieu, heard about the Coronavirus, she started soaps and face masks for refugees in Kakuma.

“Being a former refugee, I know the struggle and hardship the refugees go through, that why I am making these bars of soap and masks for refugees in Kakuma, to protect themselves. I know many of them can’t afford masks and soap. That’s why I took it upon myself to do this,” Adhieu said.

As she is still a student, Adhuei asked wellwishers to help her produce more soaps and masks to be distributed in Kakuma refugee camp.

” I appeal to any South Sudanese out there to join me and help our brothers and sisters in the refugee camp. I am currently making 2000 face masks to be delivered to Kakuma by next week,” she appealed.

Washing hands with soap and wearing face mask are among the most powerful weapons to fight the coronavirus.

Kakuma refugee camp, home to more than 194,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya’s remote northwest, has so far been spared COVID-19 – but the crowded camp is preparing as best it can should an outbreak occur.

The refugees – mainly from South Sudan and Somalia