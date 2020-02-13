" /> Meet 18-year-old South Sudanese pilot

When his other classmates were planning to swarm downtown hangouts, Biar Majier, however, was thinking about the aviation academy and how to take his long-awaited flight. Right after graduation, Biar took his first flight lesson, and, in fact, took his first step to becoming South Sudanese’s youngest commercial pilot.

Meet 18-year-old Biar.

Coming from a very humble background, Biar, who has two younger brothers, joined Abyssinian Flight Services and Aviation Academy, an aviation academy in Ethiopia after he was done with his A levels. The feat to be the youngest South Sudanese commercial pilot came after two years and he is expected to start flying a commercial airline in the East Africa region.