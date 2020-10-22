Mayen Ayom gets SSP 50,000 donation from well-wisher

Social media sensation Mayen Ayom has received a financial support worth 50,000 pounds towards his studies.

By Daniel Garang

Former Miss St. Lawrence University (2013 -2014) and CEO of Car Parking Management and Automated Systems Limited (CPMAS), Miss Agin Machar Jurkau Machar Ijong has donated presented a cheque to Mayen this week in presence of Mading Ngor who discovered him.

Mayen Ayom aspires to be a singer. His recently recorded song advocates for rights of orphans and street children. The song was paid for by well-wishers after his viral interview with Mading Ngor. Mayen Ayom is an orphan who was left without guardians at young age.

Journalist Mading Ngor who discovered him has recently started an online campaign dubbed #SupportMayenAyom asking well wishers who may want to support Mayen to make contributions, donations or a guide that will lift his future as a marvelous young artist of this nation. He is aged 15 and needs scholarship to pursue his studies and ambition of becoming a musical star.

He is currently under supervision of Mading Ngor, the CEO for Dolku Media where he recived the grant from CPMAS. Anyone is welcomed to show kindness and blessings to Mayen Ayom.

