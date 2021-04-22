Mary Boyoi’s die-hard fan Emmanuel finally receives his $500 reward

Emmanuel Malap Johnson, the die-hard fan of singer Mary Boyoi has finally received $500 cash reward from the singer.

Emmanuel Malap Johnson, the die-hard fan of singer Mary Boyoi has finally received $500 cash reward from the singer.

Last week Hot in Juba ran a story of how Emmanuel idolizes Mary Boyoi and it caught the singer’s attention. Mary then promised to give Emmanuel 500 USD to help him manage a Facebook group “Team Mary Boyoi – TMB” which he created in honor of the singer.

Emmanuel says Mary Boyoi is his favourite South Sudanese singer. He told HIJ that he once fought people who said Mary Boyoi wasn’t talented.

He printed and proudly worn T-shirts branded “Team Mary Boyoi” to celebrate his musical icon. He also said he saved Mary Boyoi’s picture as his phone’s screensaver.

Emmanuel received his 500 USD from the singer’s finance manager on Tuesday.