Mary Boyoi to charge fans to take picture with her

Singer Mary Boyoi has shocked her fans after returning from Tanzania.

The singer who claims she has been signed to Harmonize’s Konde Gang has now said her fans or anybody who wants to take a picture with her has to pay her some money before they could snap a selfie.

The singer says her name and image are brands she worked hard for to build and people must pay her.

“Team Konde Gangs Music is a business from now on Mary Boyoi management will not allow me take pictures with anyone without paying. Mary Boyoi is branded name including the image. Sorry for disappointing some of you today at Pryamid Hotel for not allowed you to take pictures with me. Its what it is,” she posted.