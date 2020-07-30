Mary Boyoi releases new music video with sensational traffic officer Kenyi

Veteran singer Mary Boyoi has featured the sensational 7th Day Roundabout Traffic Police Officer, George Kenyi in her latest music video.

The music video of her new song “Hak Tai” which teaches citizens to know their rights and never accept harassment by rogue security officer was released yesterday.

The singer said he featured the celebrated traffic officer because he’s an example of how every law enforcement officer should do their work deligently without harassing the citizens.

Watch the video here: