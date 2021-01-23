Mary Boyoi in Tanzania for a collabo with Diamond Platinum, Harmonize 

If there is one musician who needs to quit music in 2021 – it gotta be Mary Boyoi but it seems Mary Boyoi isn’t giving a fck about what anyone thinks about her music.

Netizens have ridiculed over-confident Boyoi for her music, which many considered trash but it looks like all these actions by netizens push her to do anything for her craft.

The musician recently announced it on social media that she has paid Tanzanian musician Diamond $50K for a collabo, a claim many stakeholders in the music industry dismissed.

“Working on collaboration or something new to take South Sudan music into another level with Diamond Platinum. The collabo will manage by promoter K2. Was nice meeting Diamond management and seeing them off at the airport,” she posted on social media.

Days later, Mary Boyoi shared a video on her timeline while in Tanzania with Harmonize allegedly doing a song with the musician.

She also alleged that after Harmonize’ collabo she will bag Diamond for a collabo.

“Really surprises are coming up whether you like it or not Harmonize is signing me to Konde Gang, he love my music. Promota Kay Two thank you for promoting talent” she posted.

Many South Sudanese netizens are concerned. They are worried that Mary Boyoi isn’t talented and should not represent the country on the world stage.

Sources in Juba say that K2 is behind Boyoi’s trip to the East African country.

Diamond was recently in Juba for a peace concert sponsored by K2 promotion and Achai Wiir Foundation while Harmonize was in the country in 2019 where he did a remix to John Frog’s hit song- Guondo Sakit.