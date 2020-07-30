“Martyrs must be tossing and turning in their graves,” SPLM spokesperson
The spokesperson of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) party, Peter Lam Both says the vision of the liberation struggle for which many people sacrificed their lives has been destroyed by individual interests.
Peter Lam Both remarks come as South Sudanese commemorate the country’s 9th Martyrs Day in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives in the liberation of the country.
Listen to the interview here:
