Man rapes 16-year-old boy in Aweil West

A 16-year-old boy has been admitted to Nyamlel hospital after he was reportedly raped by a man in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, the Executive Director of Aweil Community Based Organization Forum has said.

The incident occurred at Shilkaw of Aweil West County of Northern Bahr Elghzal state.

“We learned that a man raped another man, this is actually an incident happened two days ago and the victim is admitted at the hospital in Nyamlel,” Santino Deng Ngong disclosed.

The perpetrator has been identified as 33-year-old Chan Deng Atak. He is said to have been arrested by authorities.

The laws of South Sudan prohibit rape and other sexual-based violence.

Section 248 of the South Sudan Penal Code Act 2008, whoever has sexual intercourse or carnal intercourse with another person, against his or her will or without his or her consent, commits the offense of rape.

Upon conviction, the rapist shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years and may also be liable to a fine.