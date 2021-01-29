Man kills in-law over unpaid bride price

A 48-year-old man has been reportedly arrested for killing his father-in-law in a dispute over unpaid bride price in Aweil North County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal.

According to the executive director of Aweil Community Based Organization Forum, Santino Deng Ngong, the incident took place at Ariath Payam, after an argument, on Tuesday.

“The son-in-law turned against the father-in-law and cut him with a machete and knife, killing him instantly,” Deng said on Friday.

The victim is identified as Chan Deng Deng, 63; and the suspect, Ajou Akuei Ajou.

Ajou has seven children with the daughter of late Chan, a police officer who declined to be named told Eye Radio.

His first daughter, the officer said, was recently married, prompting his father-in-law to ask Ajou to clear the unpaid bride price for his daughter – a debt he traced back to over 20 years.

However, Ajou allegedly refused to clear it, forcing Late Chan to go to court and open a case against his son-in-law.

But Ajou reportedly waylaid his father-in-law, while returning from a police station where he reported the issue.

The state authorities are now holding Ajou in Aweil town, awaiting trial.

