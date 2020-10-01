Man kills children after being told he was not “real father” in Western Bar el Ghazal

A 46-year-old man killed his two children after a domestic dispute in Udici Payam of Jur River County, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, a local official has said.

Rizik Abdallah, the Executive Director of Udici area, told media on Tuesday that Mr. Akol Deng Ayaka chopped two children to death on September 25, after becoming upset when his wife said he wasn’t the “real father” of the children.

“The man killed his two children after he quarreled with his wife. Akol said he became upset when his wife told him that he was not the real father of the children. After the quarrel, the enraged man killed his three years old son and his five years old daughter,” said Abdallah.

The 46-year-old man surrendered to police after he killed his two children in Udici Payam, Abdallah added.

The local official appealed to families to keep secrets and confidential information, saying revealing secrets could cause social problems such as family breakdowns and crime.

Via Radio Tamazuj