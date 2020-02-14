" /> Man found guilty of rape in Bor to serve 15 years in jail

A High Court in Jonglei State on Monday sentenced an 18-year-old man to 15 years in jail for rape.

John Yel Aleu, the president of the Jonglei High Court, told media on Tuesday that Mr. Yak Mabior was found guilty of raping a 25-year-old teacher in the capital, Bor in July last year.

“He was found guilty of rape under section 247 and 137 of the Penal Code and so he was sentenced to 14 years in jail. He was sentenced to another 1 year under section 144 of the Penal Code of 2008 for first escaping while under detention,” Aleu explained.

“The convict is also fined six cows as compensation to the victim and her family. This is according to the customary law,” he added.

Aleu, however, said the convict has 15 days to appeal the ruling.

South Sudan laws provide for the protection of women and girls from sexual abuse and exploitation and gender-based violence, including rape, early and forced marriage and female genital mutilation.