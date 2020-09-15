Mama Amira receives heroic welcome in Cairo

We all know Mama Amira has made a name for herself on social media. She is known for her controversial adult-content kinda talk shows on her page on FB.

But no one knew that she has huge following and love from South Sudanese as seen yesterday when landed in Egypt from the United State for her Africa visit.

Upon arrival at Cairo International Airport, a huge number of fans, relatives, and friends were waiting to welcome her to Africa. According to a source in Cairo, Amira was rushed to an exclusive reception party where she received VIP treatment and she has a blast. We all know Mama Amira is a fun-loving granny.

Amira is expected to visit Sudan and South Sudan where she is expected some senior government officials.