Malong Awan dismisses Sunday de John from SSUF party

General Malong Awan has dismissed the South Sudan United Front [SSUF] former Spokesman, Emmanuel Sunday de John.

“South Sudan United Front legitimate leader, the chairman and Commander-in-chief is Paul Malong Awan and it is his prerogative to suspend or dismiss a member for breaching code of conduct which Sunday did by leaking sensitive administrative documents as a mole,” letter seen by HiJ reads.

In a letter seen by HiJ, Sunday party dismissed Sunday and asked him to hand over party’s properties in 72 hours.

“The party has asked Sunday to handover the party’s Letterheads, Stamps, Computer, archives and all office material that are in his position within 72,” the letter reads.

SSUF new spokeswoman, Nyamach Nyang dismissed Sunday’s claims that SSUF has dismissed Malong from the party, saying Sunday is delusional.

Sunday de John has announced days after being relieved from spokesman position that Malong, the party’s leader has been dismissed from Chairmanship of the Movement.

Sunday’s latest move is just the last kick of a dying horse, a senior SSUF member said.

SSUF led by General Paul Malong is part of South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA), a coalition of holdout opposition groups that signed a truce agreement with the government in Rome, Italy on January 12, 2020.