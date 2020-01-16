Machar wants UNMISS to take over nation’s security in new demands

With only a few days remaining toward the formation of the Government of National Unity, SPLM-IO has made a list of new demands and recommendations.

In a letter seen by HIJ, SPLM-IO has made new demands that they want to be fulfilled.

Among the demands, SPLM-IO wants United Nations Mission in South Sudan [UNMISS] to take over and replace forces withdrawn or be deployed at strategic locations across the country.

SPLM-IO also wants UNMISS to collect heavy and long-range weapons in Juba and other major towns in the country.