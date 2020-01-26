" /> Mabior Garang is breaking way from SPLM-IO, to join Pagan's team, senior govt official alleges

A senior government official known for his controversial posts on social media alleges that SPLM-IO chairperson for Information and Public Relation, Mabior Garang is about to switch sides.

Gordon Buay, a senior government diplomat took to FB and share pics of Mabior hanging out with pagan Amum and Oyai Deng in and disclosed location.

The pic captioned …”The ‘tsunami’ is coming -(President Museveni calls it something in his language,” left people wondering what Mabior meant.

Pagan and Oyai Deng were close allies to Mabior’s father, Garang De Mabior, who died in a plane crash in 2005.

