" /> M-Gurush donates to Abyei Victims

M-Gurush Mobile service provider through its Chief of Operation Mou Thiik has handed over relief items to the Abyei community.

The relief items came as a result of quick response to support the people of Abyei’s county of Kolom who were attacked last week by Sudanese gunmen.

READ ALSO: Misseriya attack Abyei, leaves 29 dead

The relief items included one hundred pieces of blankets, tents, Jerry cans and Saucepans respectively meant to support the survivors.

Deng Nyol Kuol the Chairperson of Abyei Youth Association in Juba appreciated the donations offered by m-Gurush and appealed to other well-wishers to do so.