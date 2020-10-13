Little hawker is finally found [PHOTOS]

Young boy whose moving picture touched many online last week has finally been found.

Today Nelson Kwaje who took the viral picture went back to the spot where he snapped the photo and reunited with little hawker together with the uniformed school boys. According to Nelson, he and his team also visited the boy’s family at their house.

They met the boy’s mother and grandmother. Last Thursday after the picture of the boy now identified as James aka Lolo went viral, netizens moved by the picture launched an online search to find the little hawker and assist him.

Nelson says he and his team will in the next few days unveil plan to help the young hawker.

The moving picture of the young boy hawking goods on a street had touched many online who want to help him go to school