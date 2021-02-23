LIST: President Kiir appoints Jonglei State’s Ministers
President Salva Kiir Mayardit Tuesday evening appointed members of Jonglei State transitional government.
President Salva Kiir Mayardit Tuesday evening appointed members of Jonglei State transitional government.
So, who are the newly appointed members of Jonglei State’s coalition government?
Full list below:
- Tuong Majok Deng – Minister of Cabinet Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Nyalele John Chol – Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Veronica William Deng – Minister of Information and Communication – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Peter Gatkuoth Makuac – Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Chuol Dhieu Teny – Minister of Animal Resources, Fisheries and Tourism – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Elijah Mabior Bol Ayom – Minister of Housing, Land and Public Utilities – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Biar Mading Biar – Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Atong Kuol Manyang Juuk – Minister of Health – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Lual Monyluak Dau – Minister of Education and General Instructions – SPLM-ITGoNU
- Simon Hoth Dual – Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement – SPLM-IO
- Malual Gabriel Kon – Minister of Peace-Building – SPLM-IO
- Abraham Deng Deng – Minister of Cooperatives and Rural Development – SPLM-IO
- James Mawic Makuac – Minister of Roads and Bridges – SPLM-IO
- William Kuol Chol – Minister of Gender and Social Welfare – SPLM-IO
- Wiyual Gatkuoth Chiangath – Minister of Finance, Planning and Investment – SSOA
- John Chol Malou – Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Forestry – SSOA
- Kasara Riek Chok – Minister of Trade and Industry – National Alliance –OPP
Advertisement