President Salva Kiir has pardoned jailed activist Peter Biar Ajak and philanthropist Kerbino Wol Agok in a Presidential decree read on state owned SSBC-TV on Thursday evening.

They are among 30 inmates released from prisons across the country with effect from January 1, 2020. Some of the freed inmates are juveniles.

During a visit to Juba Central Prison on Christmas eve, Kiir had promised to set free some inmates who committed minor offenses and showed “good conduct.”